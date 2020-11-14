Martha Struben Traylor
West Monroe, LA - Martha Struben Traylor, 84, died peacefully at her home in West Monroe on November 13, 2020, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Martha was born on June 20, 1936, in Monroe, Louisiana, and grew up in Fairbanks. She attended public schools in Ouachita Parish and graduated from Ouachita Parish High School before attending Northeast Louisiana State College. While in college, she met the love of her life, Charles A. Traylor, II, who she called "Chas," and they married in 1955.
Martha worked as a secretary in the LSU College of Agriculture to help support her small family while Chas was attending LSU Law School. She became a mother with the birth of her son, Chuck, in January of 1958.
After Chas completed law school, he and Martha moved their small family to West Monroe and soon Martha had her second son, John, born in June of 1960. Her third son, Nathan, was born in September of 1963.
Martha was a loving wife to her husband and a wonderful and supportive mother to her boys, but it turned out that her role as mother had only been a prelude to the role she was truly meant to play, grandmother. Martha had three granddaughters, Lauren Traylor Fitch, Catherine Traylor and Emily Traylor and she devoted herself to them for the rest of her life.
She and Chas took them on trips to Disney World, to the beach many times, and to Maine and Canada. She supported their interests in many activities such as ballet and took painting classes with them to support their interest in that activity. She and Chas were enthusiastic campers and they often took their grandchildren on camping trips to various state parks. She was a prodigious reader and, as her grandchildren grew into adults, she loved to discuss books with them.
She took an active role in the spiritual guidance of her granddaughters and they often attended church with her and Chas. She and Chas loved to attend gospel singings at rural churches in our area and they often took their granddaughters with them.
Martha developed an interest in hunting and began deer hunting at age fifty. Over the years she hunted deer and other big game in three states. She took a buck in Union Parish that won a prize in the women's division of Simmons Big Buck Contest.
In later years, Martha was plagued by chronic back, pain that limited her mobility, and her life-long hearing problems worsened making it very difficult for her to engage in conversations. But even during these challenges she remained cheerful and when asked how she was, would almost always reply that she was doing fine. No matter how she felt she would always light up during a visit from one of her sons or granddaughters.
Martha was a committed Baptist and a member of Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe. Until her health declined, she regularly attended, and she loved the church music, particularly traditional hymns.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Werner Carl Struben and Jeanette Freeman Struben, and by her brother Stephen Struben. Martha lost her husband, Chas, in August and longed to see him again.
Martha was survived by her son, Charles A. Traylor, III, and wife, Susan, son John Struben Traylor and husband, Larry, and son Nathaniel Scott Traylor and by her three granddaughters, Lauren Traylor Fitch, Catherine C. Traylor and Emily E. Traylor and by her loving sister, Libby Struben Smith, with whom she had a deep and close relationship; and her brothers-in-law, Dr. John H. "Bud" Traylor, Jr and Retired Justice Chet D. Traylor.
Martha was also survived by a devoted group of ladies who provided care to her and Chas in their home over the last twenty-four months. Martha loved these ladies, Tresa McCarvill, Melissa Fletcher, Terry Sledge, Sonja Myers, Janice Alexander and Maryann Cox and her family wishes to express their gratitude to them for all of their hard work and care for both Martha and Chas.
There will be a visitation at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Columbia cemetery. Reverend Waymond Warren will conduct the service. Pallbearers will be friends and fellow members of Fair Park Baptist Church.
Those wishing to make a memorial gift are encouraged to consider a gift to Fair Park's India orphanage fund or to Fair Park's Good Hope fund.
