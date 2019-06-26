|
Martha Sue Chambless
Chatham - Funeral Services for Mrs. Martha Sue Spillers Chambless, 79, of Chatham, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, June 27, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Brothers Don Stevens and Shelton Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in Chatham Cemetery.
Mrs. Chambless was born June 24, 1939, in Womack, LA and passed away June 23, 2019. She was a 1957 graduate of Chatham High School and received her B.S. Degree, Master's Degree and her Master's +30 from Louisiana Tech University.
Mrs. Chambless taught elementary education at Jasper Henderson Elementary School for most of her career and served her community as a multi-term Justice of the Peace. She was a member of the Northside Church of Christ in Ruston, LA. Martha Sue enjoyed oil painting, fishing, playing cards, working jigsaw puzzles, and canning jelly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hyrum Wayne Chambless; and her parents, George Thomas Spillers and Minnie Letisha Spillers Melton.
Survivors include her daughter, Melinda Dianne Chambless; son, Rusty DeWayne Chambless; brothers, Thomas Delton Spillers and James Joel Spillers and wife Rita; brothers-in-law, Ellis Lewis and wife Debra, Ed Eads, and Alton Chambless and wife Katherine; sisters-in-law, Sue Coleman and husband Shelton, and Sylvia Merlene Roach; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Spillers, Luke Spillers, Troy Culp, David Culp, Mike Wilson, and Lynn Faulk.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 26, 2019, and from 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 27, 2019, until service at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on June 26, 2019