Lake Claiborne - Marti Lynn Reece, age 64, passed away on March 17, 2019 after a brief illness and while at home at Lake Claiborne in Homer, LA surrounded by his wife, Dorothy and son, Derek. He was born January 25, 1955 in Delhi, LA. He attended Delhi High School where he had some of his fondest memories playing football and developing lifelong friendships. After graduation he attended ULM but decided a coveted job with Sun Oil Company was a better path for him and was in their employ for eighteen years. His career in the Oil & Gas industry ended in 2016 when he retired from PennTex Cryogenic Gas Co in Ruston, LA.



He was an avid turkey hunger, deer hunter and fisherman but most mostly he was an avid lover of life with the motto "Here's to life and all that that implies."



He is preceded in death by his son, John Ramsey Reece, his mother Sadie Felker Miles and Joe and Barbara Hutchinson who raised him as their own. He is also preceded by his Uncle Sonny Felker and his aunts: Peggy Dunn and Gloria 'Billie' Smith.



He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Dorothy Seymour Reece of Homer, LA and his son Derek B. Reece of Bentonville, AR; a sister, Gloria Broadway of Oak Grove, LA; a brother, Laney L. Reece and wife Susie of Calhoun, LA; Hutch Hutchinson and wife Laurie of Metairie, LA; Ricky Hutchinson of Delhi, LA;



Tiger Hutchinson and wife Joanna of Delhi, LA; Cathy Palmarchuk and husband John of Arlington, TX; and Butch Hutchinson and wife Brandi of Calhoun, LA.



Memorial services are planned on March 30, 2019 in a private ceremony at his home.



In the true spirit of the man, the family asks only that you take the time to appreciate your own loved ones.