Marvin E. Jones
Farmerville - Funeral services for Marvin E. Jones, 79, of Farmerville will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Farmerville First Baptist Church with Bro. Kurt Auger officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, near Aimwell, La., under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home in Farmerville.
Mr. Jones passed away on December 16, 2019. He was a member of Farmerville First Baptist Church and the Owner/Operator of Louisiana Bridge, Inc. of Farmerville. Mr. Jones was a pioneer in heavy highway, street and bridge construction. During his lifetime, he invented and improved many forming systems for this industry. He was honored as the Outstanding Business Person of the Year by the Union Parish Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Jones was very proficient in all phases of heavy machine operation. He also served as an officer with the Louisiana A.G. C. Mr. Jones was a kind, generous and loving man who loved his children and grandchildren.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents, Lanys E. Jones & Luella Enterkin Jones; and sister, Geneva Kitterlin.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kaye Barrett Jones of Farmerville, La.; children, Aleta Hutto and husband, Glenn of Farmerville, La., Sonya Justice and husband, Buster of Camden, Ar. and Bradley Jones and wife, Stacy of Farmerville, La.; grandchildren, Ryan Allen, Alese Jennings, Lindsey Gadberry, Taylor Thomas and Justice Jones; great-grandchildren, Colton, Alyra, Addison, Lane and Olivia; brothers, David Jones and wife, Martiel and Kirby Jones and wife, Louise; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Jones, Ryan Allen, Justice Jones, Jared Jennings, Clayton Gadberry and Jon Thomas.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. ~ 8:00 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel in Farmerville.
The family would like to sincerely thank the loving, caring and compassionate caregivers and medical staff at The Arbor Lake and Union General Hospital.
Online memorials may be left at farrarfuneralhomeonline.com
Farrar Funeral Home
Farmerville
Published in The News Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019