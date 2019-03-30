Services
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Dr
West Monroe, LA 71291
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Dr
West Monroe, LA 71291
West Monroe, LA - Funeral service for Mr. Marvin E Stuckey of West Monroe, LA will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00am in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home, 911 Warren Drive West Monroe. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 8am-10am at the funeral home.

Mr. Stuckey was born February 12, 1967 and passed from this life on March 27, 2019 at the age of 52.

Marvin was a machine operator for Bancroft Bag and also was in the construction industry working for Jerry Myers. He loved fishing and was a fan of LSU football and most of all, was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Doris Stuckey; two brothers, J.L. and Jerry Wayne Stuckey.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 27 years, Joyce Stuckey; step-son, Phillip Risher;

brother, Matt Stuckey; six sisters, Velinda Hopkins, Fay Shanas, Kay Jordan, Sharon Stuckey, Deborah Kirby, Cindy Corona; two grandsons, Michael and Hayden Risher; sister in law Nancy Stewart and husband Robert; brother in law, Danny Risher, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of extended family and friends.

Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 30, 2019
