Marvin Eugene Stuckey
West Monroe, LA - Funeral service for Mr. Marvin E Stuckey of West Monroe, LA will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00am in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home, 911 Warren Drive West Monroe. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 8am-10am at the funeral home.
Mr. Stuckey was born February 12, 1967 and passed from this life on March 27, 2019 at the age of 52.
Marvin was a machine operator for Bancroft Bag and also was in the construction industry working for Jerry Myers. He loved fishing and was a fan of LSU football and most of all, was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Doris Stuckey; two brothers, J.L. and Jerry Wayne Stuckey.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 27 years, Joyce Stuckey; step-son, Phillip Risher;
brother, Matt Stuckey; six sisters, Velinda Hopkins, Fay Shanas, Kay Jordan, Sharon Stuckey, Deborah Kirby, Cindy Corona; two grandsons, Michael and Hayden Risher; sister in law Nancy Stewart and husband Robert; brother in law, Danny Risher, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of extended family and friends.
Published in The News Star on Mar. 30, 2019