Mary Alice Cockrell
Monroe - Mary Alice Cockrell, whose values instill five generations, passed away Tuesday, August 20, at the age of 100. She was a retired school bus driver with the Morehouse Parish School Board, and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born June 9, 1919, in Swartz, Louisiana, to Frank and Dicie Smith, and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Monroe.
Services will be held Saturday, August 24, at 2 pm in the chapel of Golden Funeral Home in Bastrop, with Rev. Paul Solice officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, from 11 am until 2 pm. Interment will be at Carter Cemetery on the Collinston Road in Bastrop.
She had a keen sense of direction and enjoyed traveling the back roads of the country side, doing genealogy research, and cooking for her friends and family. She usually had commonality with any person she met and was always willing to help others, especially the misfortunate. Rewarding students who rode her bus for making good grades is one of her remembered good deeds.
Mary Alice is survived by her sons; Glenn Cockrell of Monroe, Jack Cockrell (Patricia) of Bastrop, Brent Cockrell (Cheryl) of Lafayette, Keith Cockrell (Pam) of Florence, Mississippi; son-in-law, Bill Vandrese of Rockwall, Texas; daughter-in-law, Jean Cockrell of Bastrop and sister, Dicie Rodgers of Smyrna, Tennessee. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Cockrell; her daughter Yvonne Pugh Vandrese; son-in-law, Travis Pugh; daughter-in-law, Joy Cockrell; granddaughter, Terri Cockrell Brown along with five brothers, a sister and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Serving the familly as pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers and administration at Avalon Place of Monroe, her residence for the past 5 years, for the excellent care she received. Also, the more recent care by Caring Hands Hospice is deeply appreciated.
Published in The News Star on Aug. 23, 2019