West Monroe - Funeral services for Mary Alva Wood, 75, of West Monroe will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Rev. Cecil Herrington will be officiating. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.



Mary was born August 15, 1943 in Albemarle, NC and passed away April 28, 2019 in Monroe, LA. She loved to sing gospel music and led children's music for over 40 years at West Heights Missionary Baptist Church. Mary loved to sew, read, cook, especially divinity and pralines and loved her family more than imaginable. She is preceded in death by her parents, John David Wright, Sr. and mother Ella Nora Wright; father-in-law, Travis Archie Wood, Sr.; mother-in-law, Dovie Maudale Wood; brothers, James "Jimbo" Preston Evans and John "Rusty" David Wright, Jr.; sister-in-law, Brenda Diane Wood.



Mary is survived by her husband of 57 years, Travis Wood, Jr. ; daughters, Sherry Diane Lindle and husband Mark, Donna Lynn McConkey and husband William, DeJuana Gay Malcomb and boyfriend Richard Lane; sister, Lynda Johnson: special nephew, Michael Phillip Johnson and wife Gerry; grandchildren, Travis Joshua "Josh" McConkey and wife Meghan, Devin Adam Christian, Alexander Brian Christian, Chelsea Nichole Christian and fiancé Jason Martin, Hayden Scott McConkey, Mary Katherine Malcomb and Jayce Lane; great-grandchildren, Harley Blair McConkey, Cheyanne Peak, Marresa Martin, Freya Martin, J.J. Martin and Marilyn Martin.



Pallbearers will be Alex Christian, Josh McConkey, Hayden McConkey, Jason Martin, Layton Johnson and Lucas Johnson.



