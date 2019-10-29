|
|
Mary Ann Bayles
Mary Ann Bayles was born on December 6, 1934 and went to be with Jesus on October 24, 2019.
Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents, W. C. Griffith and Mary Burns Griffith.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Henry Irvin Bayles, son: Hank Bayles (Debra), daughters: Cathy Bayles (Dennis), Aimee Bayles Tubb (David): grandchildren: Trey Bayles (Molly), Allison Tubb.
She was a member of Fair Park Baptist Church where she severed as a Sunday school teacher. She also worked in the church day care until retirement.
She was a loving wife and mother who always put her family first.
Mary Ann's wishes were to have a private ceremony with her immediate family. She will be interned at the Old City Cemetery and will rest well beside her mother who she loved so dearly.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019