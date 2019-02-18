|
|
Mary Ann Odom
Farmerville - Heaven gained an angel on Saturday, February 16, 2019, when Mary Ann Odom, known to all as Mimi, passed away peacefully at the age of 96. She was born November 16, 1922 in Lancaster, Kentucky. She was the fourth child of Letcher & Ella Christopher. Mary Ann was born with a sparkling personality, a love for people and funny sense of humor. She had a beautiful smile that was contagious to all that were around. Mary Ann loved to travel and especially loved to go to the Grand Opry in Nashville. She married Sam Maxwell Nolen Sr. in 1943 and together they had three children, Max Jr., Jeannie and Chris. After the death of Max Sr., she married Raymond L. Odom in 1955 and gained another son, Stephan. Together, they had a daughter, Debbie. Mary Ann was a wonderful and caring mother for her five children. She was an amazing sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and had a sincere love for people, especially babies and everyone was family in her eyes.
Funeral services for Mary Odom, 96 of Farmerville will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Zion Hill cemetery under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home of Farmerville.
Mrs. Odom was preceded in death by her parents, Letcher & Ella Christopher; two sons, Max Nolen, Jr. and Stephan Adam; four sisters; and one brother.
Mrs. Odom is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Odom; son, Chris Nolen & wife, Linda; two daughters, Jeannie Jones & husband, Larry and Debbie Ball & husband, Alvin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jack Jones, Darrin LeBlanc, Tim Jones, Chris Jones, Brandon Ball, Jarred Wallace, Hunter Adkins and Marc Rockett.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel.
Online memorials may be left at farrarfuneralhomeonline.com
Farrar Funeral Home
Farmerville, La.
Published in The News Star on Feb. 18, 2019