Mary Catherine Barrette Liles
Monroe - Mary Catherine Barrette (Cathy) Liles, age 74, passed away surrounded by family on August 1, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. She was married to Dr. William J. (Jerry) Liles, Jr. for 47 years and had one son, Thomas Barrette Liles.
Cathy was born on November 2, 1944, to parents Rene and Judith Smolik Barrette and spent much of her childhood in Minnesota with her five siblings. She moved to Louisiana with her family as a young adult and pursued a degree in nursing at Northeast Louisiana State College. During her career, Cathy served as Head Nurse of the Emergency Room at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe and Schumpert Medical Center in Shreveport.
In addition to having a successful nursing career, Cathy was an accomplished seamstress who often shared her passion with those around her. Her creativity with a needle and thread frequently lent itself to crafting holiday decorations, with Easter becoming her favorite season. For years, she and Jerry hosted large family gatherings on Easter, allowing cousins and comrades to fill their home. However, no celebration was complete without a generous helping of Cathy's famous rolls. Despite her passion for sewing and decorating, Cathy's greatest joy came from being "Deeda." Her granddaughters, Reece and Della Liles filled her life with love and laughter.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Dr. Jerry Liles; her son, Thomas Barrette Liles; granddaughters, Reece and Della Liles; brother, Terrence (Carolyn) Barrette; brother, Jeffrey Barrette; aunt, Jeanette Barrette Sweitz; father-in-law, Dr. W.B. Liles, Sr.; brother-in-law, Dr. Arthur (Melanie) Liles; brother-in-law, Dr. Doug (Anjel) Liles; grandsons, in love Aidan Taylor and Beau Gray; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Patrick Barrette; sisters, Bonnie Barrette King and Sally Barrette; and mother-in-law, Sara Hinkle (CheChe) Liles.
A celebration of Cathy's life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church in Monroe, LA. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, in Kilbourne Hall with a service to follow at 11:00 AM, in the sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Episcopal Church and School or .
To Reece and Della: I Love You to the Moon and Back - Deeda
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Aug. 4, 2019