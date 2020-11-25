Mary Catherine Boyce Edge



Mary Catherine Boyce Edge was born in West Monroe, Louisiana to Clarence and Mary Kate Boyce. She graduated from high school in 1944 and entered college at the age of 17. During World War II, she married a brand-new 2nd Lieutenant Army Air Corps flying officer, Robert L. Edge, four weeks after they met. In 1949 they had a beautiful baby girl they named Rebecca Lynn. A son followed in 1951, Jeffery Glenn and another beautiful baby girl in 1953, Claudia Mary. She was active in Girl Scouts, Toastmistress, Duplicate Bridge, golfing, among many other activities. She was a dedicated military wife and active in her church. She became a tour guide in Washington D.C for 25 years. She was an "Arlington Lady", representing the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff at military burials and internments at Arlington National Cemetery for many years. In January of this year she made her 30th and final move to Ruston, Louisiana. She wanted to spend more time with her family. She was at home surrounded by family when she went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 24, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of almost 71 years, Major General Robert L. Edge, eldest daughter, Rebecca Lynn Edge Roberts of Martinsburg, West Virginia, one granddaughter, Sara June Martin of Ruston, Louisiana, and a great grandson, James Wyatt Martin of Ruston, Louisiana. She is survived by her son Jeffrey Glenn Edge of Fredericksburg, Virginia, her daughter Claudia Mary Edge Martin (Scott) of Ruston, Louisiana; 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held at Owens Funeral Home in Ruston Friday, November 27, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00.



We would like to thank the dedicated staff at Premier Hospice for all their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations to USO or St. Jude hospital can be made in her honor.









