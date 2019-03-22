|
|
Mary E. Terry
West Monroe - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Mary E. Terry, 73, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe, LA with Rev. Ricky Baker officiating. Interment will follow in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA.
Mrs. Terry was born on June 2, 1945 and passed away on March 19, 2019. Mary worked hard her entire life to support her family. One of her proudest accomplishments aside from her family was working as spokeswoman alongside 4th District Attorney Jerry Jones to start a bill enforcing child support. Mrs. Terry is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Terry Sr.; her parents, Sadie and Frank Smith Sr.; her siblings, Ethel Hilburn, Patsy Johnson, Frank Smith Jr., and Marie Andras.
Survivors include her children, Kim Cody and husband, Ricky, Karen Weaver, and Lori LaBorde and husband, Rodney; grandchildren, Randy Speights, Kayla Coody and husband, Aaron, Kasey Pak and husband, Sang, Kami Bracey and husband, Russel, Kristen Cody, Jared Cody, Kate Aaron and fiancé Zack, James LaBorde, Taylor Laborde, and Baily Laborde ; great grandchildren, Kelsi, Addie, Kaylee, Ethan, and James; and her siblings, Sherwood Smith, Shirley McMorris, Margie Hughs, Sue Watson, and Louise Robertson.
Pallbearers will be James Hilburn, Chris Smith, Johnny Hilburn, Rodney LaBorde, James LaBorde, and Russel Bracey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dale Hilburn, Tom Hilburn, and Zackary Sims.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe, LA.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Stoneybrook for the love and care provided during her stay.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Star on Mar. 22, 2019