Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Monroe - Funeral services for Mary Evelyn Hamberlin Sammons, 80, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, March 18, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. William Smith and Rev. Tim Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Sammons was born August 22, 1938, in Colfax, LA, and passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was a member of Lakeshore Baptist Church. She was in children's ministry for years which included the Children's Director at Forrest Glade Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing piano, square dancing, loved flowers and working in her yard. She had a green thumb. Mrs. Sammons loved her family but was especially proud of her grandchildren, who were her life.

Mrs. Sammons was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Mary Viola Smith Hamberlin.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Ronald Sammons; children, Michael Sammons and wife Karen, Kimberly Snipes and husband Eric, Kathryn Baker and husband David, and Melisa Guice and husband Bret; brother, Robert Hamberlin and wife Barbara; twelve grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star on Mar. 17, 2019
