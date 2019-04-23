|
|
Mary Frances Davis Barron
Spearsville - Funeral Services for Mary Frances (Davis) Barron, 83, of Spearsville, La. will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Spearsville, La. with Elders C.C. Morris and Jimmy Hamrick officiating. Interment will follow at Spearsville Cemetery in Spearsville, La.
Mary D. Barron was born March 3, 1936 in Ringgold, La. to the union of John Fletcher Davis and Eunice Gertrude Thomas, and passed away April 20, 2019 in Monroe, La. She graduated from Ringgold High School in 1954 and from Louisiana Tech University in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Technology. She worked at medical clinics in New Orleans and Shreveport until her marriage to Clinton Ned Barron on November 29, 1974, at which time she relocated to his home in San Antonio, Tx. Upon his retirement in 1985 they relocated to Spearsville, La., where they cleared three acres in the middle of a pine forest and built their retirement home.
Mary was a member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Spearsville, La. for over thirty years, and she enjoyed hosting visiting church members in her home during this time. One of her passions was planting and harvesting a garden every year, canning the produce in Mason jars, and sharing the bounty with friends and family. Mary was famous for her unique homemade rolls, in demand at church gatherings and family events. She was loved by all who knew her, and she dearly loved the extended visits from nieces and nephews who would spend time with her during the summers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers John Fletcher Davis, Jr. and Zechariah Thomas (Zech) Davis.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Clinton Ned Barron, son Tim Barron and wife Della, daughter Pam Barron Tolhurst; grandson Justin Tolhurst; granddaughter Lindsey Tolhurst; brother James Davis; sisters Nancy Pullig, Hazel Ford, Nelda Parker, and Annie Pearl Brock; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends whose lives she touched and whom will miss her greatly.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 23 at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel in Farmerville, La.
Memorials may be made to the New Hope Primitive Baptist Church or the Spearsville Cemetery Fund.
Online memorials may be left at farrarfuneralhomeonline.com
Farrar Funeral Home
Farmerville, La.
Published in The News Star on Apr. 23, 2019