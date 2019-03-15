Services
Mary Frances Langston Roberts Obituary
Mary Frances Langston Roberts

Monroe - Funeral services for Mary Frances Langston Roberts will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Loch Arbor Baptist Church in Swartz, LA with Reverend William Sikes officiating. Interment will follow at Loch Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Roberts was born on March 18, 1928 in Gravel Ridge, Arkansas and passed away on March 13, 2019 in Monroe, LA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Roberts and a son-in-law Tommy Beach. She was a member of Loch Arbor Baptist Church and was a retired homemaker.

She is survived by her children, Rita Beach, Davey Roberts and wife, Jolene, Steve Roberts and wife, Beverly and Melanie Norman and husband, Chuck; grandchildren, Jeff Beach, Carrie Cook, Josh Roberts, Lee Roberts, Misty Wilson, and Clay Roberts, 6 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Tim Langston, Jeff Beach, Kenneth McDougald, Randy Nutt, Doug Cook, and Kevin Langston.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 15, 2019
