Mary Gwynn "Tissy" Sawyer Jones
Tyler, TX - Mary Gwynn "Tissy" Sawyer Jones, 91, went home to Heaven on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Tyler, Texas.
Tissy was born in Milan, Tennessee, to Evelyn and Thomas Elbert Sawyer. She graduated from Milan High School and later studied at University of Memphis and the University of Tennessee-Martin.
Tissy later moved to Minden, LA to raise her beloved children Mark and Allyson, where she also was a proud member of the Minden First United Methodist Church. Tissy later settled in Monroe where she found her true calling of service as the Residential Manager of the Ronald McDonald House. She cherished her job at "the McD House" and truly cared for every guest she welcomed, no matter their race, religion, or ability to pay. She was active member of the First United Methodist Church of Monroe and was an avid sports fan—never missing a golf tournament or football game on TV. She loved to play cards, cook, read any and all books and spend time with family.
Tissy is survived by her children Mark Jones of Denton, TX, and Allyson Jones Landrum Weathers of Tyler, TX; beloved grandchildren Lindsay Landrum Patton of Tyler and Lesley Landrum Brickman of Los Angeles, CA; and Libby Jones Carroll and Paul Austin Jones of North Richland Hills, TX. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Tripp, Beau and Sawyer Patton, Asher Brickman, and Cooper and Austin Carroll.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Tissy's name to The Ronald McDonald House Charities (https://www.rmhc.org/) or any local animal shelter near you.
Published in The News Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019