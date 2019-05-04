|
|
Mary Kiper
Wisner - Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Barfield Kiper, 78, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Wisner with the Rev. Thomas Peoples officiating, assisted by the Rev. Kevin Bates.
Interment will follow at Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the church.
"Miss Mary," as she was affectionately known to all, passed from this life at her home on May 1. She was the daughter of the late James Edward (Ed) and Mary Evelyn Lee Barfield of Wisner. She was married for 56 years to the love of her life, the late Ernest Kiper Jr. Also preceding her in death and rejoicing in their heavenly reunion were her son, Ernest A. "Trey" Kiper III and a grandson, Eddy Richard Kiper and her brother Charles Edward (Junior) Barfield.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter-in-law, Lisa Kiper, daughter Kim Kimbrough and her husband Tommy, son Myles Kiper and his wife DeAnne, daughter Cristi Naff and her husband Joey; grandchildren Shelby K. James, Kelly K. Longoria and husband Shane, Carley Kiper, Clay Kiper, Anna Naff and Sara Naff; great-grandchildren Kainley and Uriah James; and sister Vera Watson and her husband Royce, along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Miss Mary was the epitome of a beautiful southern lady, hostess and matriarch. She was generous with her gifts of hospitality and creativity, making many weddings and celebrations special with her passion for beauty and detail. She also enjoyed traveling with and hosting her dear YaYa friends at her home and camp.
Miss Mary was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Wisner, where she was beloved and served in every possible leadership position, most recently Sunday School Director.While her children were growing up, she served as youth leader, making many memorable trips. She also filled the roles of taxi driver, Franklin Academy mom, coach and more. She would travel any distance to watch her children - and later grandchildren and great-grandchildren - participate in sports and many other activities.
Once her children were grown, Miss Mary filled another special role as "Nana," not only to her own dearly loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but to many other children, ever generous with her time, love and resources.
She was also involved in the Wisner Garden Club and she and her husband shared a passion for old cars and enjoyed traveling to car shows. Miss Mary was also an avid LSU fan throughout her life.
Pallbearers are Myles Kiper, Tommy Kimbrough, Joey Naff, Clay Kiper, Shane Longoria, Wiley McClary, Marc McCarty and Mike Watson. Honorary pallbearers are her "YaYa Sisters" and the deacons of Wisner First Baptist Church.
Memorial gifts may be made to Patrick's Pal's, Animal RescueP.O. Box 459, Winnsboro, LA 71295; First Baptist Church of Wisner, P.O. Box 97, Wisner, LA 71378; or the Wisner Revitalization Fund, P.O. Box 298, Wisner, LA 71378.
Published in The News Star from May 4 to May 5, 2019