Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Monroe, LA
Monroe - Mary Lee was born July 7, 1934 in Lee County, VA. She died March 25, 2019 in Monroe, LA. Graveside funeral services will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Monroe, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11:00 AM with Rev. John Mabry officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA.

Mary Lee was an honors graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Nursing. She was active in several civic organizations in Monroe, including the Monroe Garden Club and the Monroe Garden Study League - Garden Club of America. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Colonial Dames of America. She was a Deacon and an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe.

Mary Lee is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Ralph B. King of Monroe; daughters, Anne Jones King of Alexandria, VA and Mary Winston King of Durham, NC; brother, Rev. Ray Shelburne Banner (Birgitta) of Columbiana, OH; sister, Anne Wingfield Campbell (Pete) of Jackson, TN; sister-in-law, Barbara Banner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Lee is predeceased by her parents, Betty Winston Banner and Ray Shelburne Banner; and her brother, Colonel Hastings Winston Banner.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Damon Bradford, Jimmy Dennig, John Ensminger, Sr., Bennie Evans, William Kelly, Damon Marsala, Joey McGinn, Dr. Richard O'Donovan, Dr. James Padgett, Dr. Robert Spatafora, and Lamar Buffington.

Memorials may be made to the Covenant Presbyterian Church of Monroe or the Ouachita Parish Public Library.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 28, 2019
