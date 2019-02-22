Services
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Dr
West Monroe, LA 71291
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Dr
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Dr
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Robinson


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Lou Robinson Obituary
Mary Lou Robinson

West Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Lou Robinson of West Monroe, LA, will be 10:00am Friday, February 22, 2019, in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home 911 Warren Dr. West Monroe with Dr. Greg Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Downsville, LA under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00pm until 8:00pm Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Robinson was born January 22, 1926, and passed from this life on February 20, 2019, in West Monroe, LA, at the age of 93.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Arthur Delmer Robinson; her parents, Gordon and Mattie Phillips; two brothers, three sisters, one grandson, Allen Michael Robinson; triplet granddaughters, Kathy Lynn, Jennifer Gwen and Margaret Ann.

Survivors include her two sons, Arthur Robinson and wife, Doris, and Barry Robinson and wife, Sandra, all of West Monroe; also survived by eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The News Star on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now