|
|
Mary Lou Robinson
West Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Lou Robinson of West Monroe, LA, will be 10:00am Friday, February 22, 2019, in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home 911 Warren Dr. West Monroe with Dr. Greg Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Downsville, LA under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00pm until 8:00pm Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Robinson was born January 22, 1926, and passed from this life on February 20, 2019, in West Monroe, LA, at the age of 93.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Arthur Delmer Robinson; her parents, Gordon and Mattie Phillips; two brothers, three sisters, one grandson, Allen Michael Robinson; triplet granddaughters, Kathy Lynn, Jennifer Gwen and Margaret Ann.
Survivors include her two sons, Arthur Robinson and wife, Doris, and Barry Robinson and wife, Sandra, all of West Monroe; also survived by eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The News Star on Feb. 22, 2019