Mary Lou Rudisill
Hagerstown - Mary Lou (Boyd) Rudisill, 74, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Julia Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hagerstown, MD.
Born in Monroe, LA, on September 3, 1946, Mary was the daughter of the late Henry W. Boyd, Sr. and Lucy D. (Rosamilia) Boyd. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Rudisill; and, one brother, Dominic Boyd. She was also preceded in death by her friend and companion, Robert Kerfoot.
Mary is survived by two daughters: Natalie (Rudisill) DeLargy and husband, Christopher, of Vancouver, WA, and Marla (Shetron) Teach and husband, Keith, of Hagerstown, MD; five grand-daughters, Kaitlyn Teach, of Hagerstown, MD, Emily DeLargy, Amanda DeLargy, Mary Lauren DeLargy, and Abigail DeLargy, all of Vancouver, WA. Mary is also survived by three brothers: Henry Boyd, Jr. (Butch) and wife, Linda, of Beaverdam, VA; Fred Boyd and wife, Dawn, of Battle Ground, WA; Paul Boyd and wife, Maralinda, of Merryland, New South Wales, Australia; and one sister, Carmel Llewellyn and husband, Jack, of Falling Waters, WV. Mary is also survived by numerous members of her extended family that she held very dear to her heart.
Mary was hard-working, dedicated, loyal and determined in all that she did - work, family, hobbies, friends - to name a few. Mary was an "army brat" who lived in many places when she was growing up. She remained in touch with some of her cherished friends from her younger years. She loved keeping in touch with family and friends, through visits, phone calls or cards.
Mary was a successful owner and operator of a small business for over twenty-five years, Aruba Sunsations. During this time, she met many people that also became some of her closest friends.
Some of Mary's passions included learning and sharing stories about her family, music, movies, reading, trivia, traveling and helping others. The one thing Mary was most passionate about was the love she had for her family. She was always beaming with joy when she was talking about her parents, her children and mostly, her beautiful granddaughters, who were her angels.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Julia Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care that Mary received during her residency there, many of whom shared in her sense of humor.
In honor of Mary's wishes, she is being laid to rest with her mother, at St. Joseph's Cemetery, near Renovo, PA.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com
