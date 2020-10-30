Mary Louise McDonald
Monroe - Family graveside services were held celebrating the life of Mary Louise McDonald, 86, on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mary was born in Conroe, Texas and died in West Monroe, Louisiana on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Bruce McDonald; her parents, Albert and Myrtle Nelson; and brothers, Fred, Jim, and Bob Nelson.
She is survived by her children, Linda Echols and husband Bill of Monroe, Julie Scott and husband Steve of Atlanta, Georgia, and John McDonald and wife Kristi of West Monroe. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Don Scott, Laura Holman and husband Matt, Ben Scott and wife Julie, Kathryn Pilcher and husband Shane, Mary Thompson and husband Landon, John Michael McDonald, Sarah McDonald and Joshua McDonald; and great grandchildren, Lennon Pilcher, Phineas Holman, Amelia Scott and Nora Scott.
Mary and Bruce married on Christmas Eve, 1953 and settled in El Dorado, Arkansas. She was happiest making a home for and spending time with family. She loved vacation trips, especially camping in the mountains of Arkansas with Bruce and their kids, and a vacation to Europe with Bruce during their retirement years, which was something they had looked forward to for years. She also loved cooking, quilting, dominoes and ice cream. She loved telling stories of her childhood and remembering good times with her brothers, and the times she and Bruce spent with children and grandchildren. Mary was also the first female postal carrier in El Dorado, Arkansas. Mary and Bruce later moved to Monroe, where they lived until their deaths.
The family wishes to thank the staff at all of the places Mary lived during the later years of her life - Azalea Estates, St. Joseph's Assisted Living and Stoneybrook Memory Care Home. Mary was treated with dignity, kindness and love at all of these homes. The family also wants to thank her longtime physician, Charles Morgan and Heart of Hospice for their compassionate care.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA