Mary Lyda Coon Biggs
Monroe - Memorial services for Mrs. Mary Lyda Coon Biggs, 77, of Monroe, are at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, in Monroe, with The Reverend Dawnell Stodghill officiating.
Mrs. Biggs was born October 25, 1941, and passed away on September 12, 2019. She graduated from Ouachita Parish High School in 1959. She then attended H. Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans before returning to Northeast Louisiana State College where she earned her Bachelors of Art in History and English in 1963. She received her Bachelor of Law Degree from Tulane University in 1966.
Mrs. Biggs was a member of the St. Mary Parish Bar Association, and the Louisiana State Bar Association for 45 years. She also was a member of the American Bar Association, Louisiana Bankers Association, and the American College of Mortgage Attorneys. Prior to retirement, she was the senior partner of Biggs, Supple, Cremaldi and Curet. Mrs. Biggs practiced law for 45 years.
She received several Awards and Honors throughout her career. She served on the St. Mary Parish Library Board for many years, and in 1992, was given the James O. Modisette Award for Public Library Trustees. She also served on the Teche Federal Savings Bank Board of Trustees and the Iberia Bank Advisory Board in Monroe. She was also a longtime member of the Daughters of American Revolution.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. Norman Coon; brother, Allen Howard Coon; sister-in-law, Ruby Biggs; and brother-in-law, Jerry Carpenter.
She is survived by her husband , Robert Edward Biggs; son, Robert Carson Biggs; brother, Jacob Norman Coon, Jr. and sister-in-law, Carolyn Coon; brother-in-law, Don Biggs and wife Sharon; sister-in-law, Mrs. H. J. Carpenter; sister-in-law, Mrs. Sandra Naquin and husband Paul; sister-in-law, Mrs. Melinda Hall and husband Mike; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Thomas, Dr. Thomas Kramer, R. Scott Tibbs, Dr. Shaun Carpenter, Paul P. Naquin, Jr., Don Biggs, Carrick Inabnett, and Adolph Curet.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until time of service at the church on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arco, A Community Resource or to St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 15, 2019