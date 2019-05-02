Services
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Mrs. Mary Ola Adair, 96, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, May 3, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Hank Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in Kilpatrick Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe, LA.

Mary Ola Adair was born June 20, 1922, and passed away April 28, 2019. Mrs. Adair was a member of First Baptist Church in West Monroe. She loved to ride horses and play rook, she was also a great cook and loved visiting with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Susie Brooks; her husband, James Adair; brothers, Roy, Ray, Ben and Otha Brooks; and sister, Emmaline Brooks.

Survivors include her son, LeeRoy Adair and wife Camille; her daughter, Dona Funderburk and husband Jim; grandchildren, Jim Funderburk II, Allison A. Taylor, Laura Funderburk and Bryan Adair; nine great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jim Funderburk II, Bryan Adair, Ken Brooks, Mark Brooks, Randy Hattaway and Benjamin Brooks.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Friday.

Memorials may be made to The Rebel Lunch Bunch LA Delta Community College Scholarship at LDCC Foundation, 75700 Millhaven Road, Monroe, LA 71203.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star on May 2, 2019
