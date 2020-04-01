Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cozine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ruth Cozine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ruth Cozine Obituary
Mary Ruth Cozine

Monroe - Private Family Graveside Services for Mrs. Mary Ruth Cozine, 100, of Monroe, LA will be held Friday, April 03, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA with Rev. James Doughty officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA.

Mrs. Cozine was born June 06, 1919, in Hamburg, AR and passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, LA. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Monroe, LA. Mary Ruth started working at Sears on the early 1950's and retired in 1974. However, after her husband's death in 1976, she returned to the workforce. Over the next 30 years she worked at Standard Parts, The Monroe News Star, and Ouachita National Bank. She ended her work life at the Older Worker Program at the University of Louisiana at Monroe in the department of Sociology, Social Work, and Criminal Justice.

Mrs. Cozine is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Cozine; three sisters, Annie Haley, Virginia Haley, and Louise Deal; and three nephews, Bobby Deal, Mac Deal, and Gene Deal.

She is survived by her son, James Cozine (Sharon); and grandson, Steven Cozine. Her extended family includes Carolyn Deal; great-nephews, Robert Deal (Debora), John Deal (Marci); great great-nephews, Jackson Deal, Christopher Deal (Naomi), Scott Cassidy (Shannon); and great great-nieces, Danielle Cassidy, Bobbi Cassidy, and Diana Deal. Any person who lives to be 100 has made several good friends. Included in this group are Pat Dunn, Marsha McGee, Colonel Robert Louis and Jan Louis, and Dr. Glenn Jordan.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Charles Morgan, Dr. Emile Barrow, and Dr. Scot Barron for the care they gave mother over the past 25 years.

Online Registry/Condolences:

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -