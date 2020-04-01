|
Mary Ruth Cozine
Monroe - Private Family Graveside Services for Mrs. Mary Ruth Cozine, 100, of Monroe, LA will be held Friday, April 03, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA with Rev. James Doughty officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA.
Mrs. Cozine was born June 06, 1919, in Hamburg, AR and passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, LA. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Monroe, LA. Mary Ruth started working at Sears on the early 1950's and retired in 1974. However, after her husband's death in 1976, she returned to the workforce. Over the next 30 years she worked at Standard Parts, The Monroe News Star, and Ouachita National Bank. She ended her work life at the Older Worker Program at the University of Louisiana at Monroe in the department of Sociology, Social Work, and Criminal Justice.
Mrs. Cozine is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Cozine; three sisters, Annie Haley, Virginia Haley, and Louise Deal; and three nephews, Bobby Deal, Mac Deal, and Gene Deal.
She is survived by her son, James Cozine (Sharon); and grandson, Steven Cozine. Her extended family includes Carolyn Deal; great-nephews, Robert Deal (Debora), John Deal (Marci); great great-nephews, Jackson Deal, Christopher Deal (Naomi), Scott Cassidy (Shannon); and great great-nieces, Danielle Cassidy, Bobbi Cassidy, and Diana Deal. Any person who lives to be 100 has made several good friends. Included in this group are Pat Dunn, Marsha McGee, Colonel Robert Louis and Jan Louis, and Dr. Glenn Jordan.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Charles Morgan, Dr. Emile Barrow, and Dr. Scot Barron for the care they gave mother over the past 25 years.
