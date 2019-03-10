|
Mary Sue Barkley
Calhoun - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Mary Sue Barkley, 84, of Calhoun, LA will be held at 10:00 AM Monday March 11, 2019 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA with Rev. Eugene Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Barkley died March 7, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Mary was a member of Claiborne Assembly of God Church and a long time member Rocky Branch Assembly of God before they moved to Calhoun. She was retired Office Manager for Monroe Bearing and Supply. She was a graduate of Ouachita Parish High School and attended Southwestern Assembly of God University. Mary was a member of the American Business Women's Association. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and nannie, and a Christian prayer warrior.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ulysses and Julia Brady; siblings, Norma Brady, Winnie Graham, Pat Brady and Eugene Brady.
Survivors: her husband of 62 years, Mr. Clyde Barkley; son, Jory Barkley; daughter and Son-in-law, Denise and Jerry Hebert; Grandchildren, Jessica Owens and husband, Corey, Lee Hebert, Joani Mulhearn and husband, Michael, and Nichole Cheshier and husband, Joshua; Great Grandchildren, Tyler Owens, Will Owens, Carter Mulhearn and Madison Kay Mulhearn; Sister, Liz Rankin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tyler, Will, and Corey Owens, Michael and Carter Mulhearn, Lee Hebert, and Joshua Cheshier.
Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M., Sunday at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the .
