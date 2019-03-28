Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Mary Thomason Bradford Obituary
Mary Thomason Bradford

Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Thomason Bradford, 91, of Monroe, LA co-owner of Bradford Lumber Company will be held at 10:00 AM Friday March 29, 2019 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA with Rev. Marshall Sevier officiating. Interment will follow in Little Creek Cemetery near Alto, LA Visitation will from 9:00 AM until service time.

Mrs. Bradford was born March 7, 1928, in Richland Parish, and is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Alma Thomason; sisters, Clara Leggett, Elizabeth Harwell and Margaret Fluck-Weed, and brother, Hubert Gay Thomason.

Survivors: her husband, Jim Bradford; daughter, Teresa Wilmore and husband, Skip Fife; two sons, Scott Bradford and wife, Glenda, and Jon Bradford and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Charles and Thomas Wilmore, Wendy Abboud and Katelyn Bradford, Almira and Sarah Bradford; numerous great grandchildren; three sisters, Carolyn Patterson and husband, Pat, Diane Rizzo and husband, Dr. Buddy, and Jane Smith; brother-in-law, Dub Weed; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Malcolm Patterson, Skip Fife, Dalton Mason, Joe Piro, Scott Bradford, Scott Rankin, Reggie Thomason and Jon Bradford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Pat Patterson and Dr. Buddy Rizzo.

Online Registry/Condolences:www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 28, 2019
