Maurene H. Sims
West Monroe - Funeral services for Maurene H. Sims, 68, of West Monroe will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Ouachita Baptist Church. Dr. Mike Holloway and Bro. Jimmy Eppinette will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Maurene was born March 21, 1951 in Delhi, LA and passed October 22, 2019 in West Monroe. She was office manager at Community Care Clinic and a charter member of Ouachita Baptist Church. Maurene was preceded in death by her parents, Quentis and Ruby Hemphill and husband A. J. Sims and her 5 sisters.
Maurene is survived by her sons, Jason and Chloe Sims, Kevin and Lisa Sims; grandchildren, Cassidy, Sidney, Kevin Jr., Bethany, A.J., Abby, Savannah, Benny, Bradley, Conan Sims; sister and brother-in-law, Jerene and Roy Davis and her "lil buddy," Raleigh Simpson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Rutledge, Corey Gilliam, Rocco Sylvestri, Ray Works, Raleigh Simpson and Kevin Sims, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers A.J. Sims and Benny Sims.
Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
West Monroe
Published in The News Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019