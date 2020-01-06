Services
Mavis Theresa Clampit Howard

Mavis Theresa Clampit Howard Obituary
Mavis Theresa Clampit Howard

West Monroe - Graveside services for Mavis Theresa Clampit Howard, of West Monroe will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Dr. Woods Watson will be officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Theresa born Sept 5, 1929, passed away January 5, 2020 at the age of 90 after a lengthy illness. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of West Monroe. She is a retired RN from St Francis hospital class of 1948. She was known for always putting her family and friends first. To know her was a blessing. Theresa enjoyed watching nature, and cooking was a natural talent. Her teachings will be passed down for generations to come through her generous heart. Heaven has now gained a truly compassionate angel with wide wings!

Theresa is survived by her husband of 71 years, Oliver L "Dick" Howard; two children, Randal Howard and wife Stacy and Rhonda H Davis and husband Bart; four grandchildren, Oliver Howard and wife Lauren, Jonathan Howard and wife Katherine, Dillon Davis and Heather Batey and husband Kade, two step-grandchildren, Skye Champagne and husband Eric and Morgan Hill; along with four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Larkin, Patrick and Preston Howard and four step-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all the individuals that cared for our mother since 2009. Thanks to Dr. Ponarski and staff, the nursing staffs at Cornerstone Hospital and Glenwood Medical Center. A special thank you to Tamra-RN, Amy-ST and Staci-OT, from Kindred at Home Health for their generosity during her illness.

In lieu of flowers please make a tribute donation to The - act.alz.org in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

West Monroe
Published in The News Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
