|
|
Maxie Lee Strange
West Monroe - Maxie Lee Strange, 81 of West Monroe, LA passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 of complications following a stroke. He was a retired teacher and former US Marine. Max was the son of the late Stanley Ralph Strange and Madge Galey Strange of Fredericktown MO. Max was preceded in death by his loving wife of 35 years, Jackie Hartmann Strange, and a son, Allen Strange of Crystal City, MO. Max is survived by a daughter: Amy Hawkins of St. Louis, MO Step-children: Michelle Hartmann of High Ridge MO, Rob Hartmann (Lisa) of West Monroe, and Rochelle Hartmann Dixon (Matt) of Harbinger, NC. 2 sisters: Sandra (James) Walker of Godfrey, IL and Gayle Reville of Greenwood, MO a niece, 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and very special friend, Pat Jordan. Special thanks to Robin and John Jordan, Dr. Tommy Banks, Tru-Care Home Health, Cherry Ridge Rehab and all of his friends at Claiborne Creek, Cracker Barrel WM and New Iona Presbyterian Church. A Memorial will be held at New Iona Presbyterian Church, 1403 Wellerman Rd. WM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 AM.
Published in The News Star on May 12, 2019