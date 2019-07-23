|
|
Maxine Darden
West Monroe - Graveside Services for Maxine Darden, 95, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Marvin Wink officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.
Maxine Darden was born July 21, 1924 and passed away July 21, 2019. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church and she loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charner and Nina Scaife; her husband, Frank Darden; son, Billy Darden; and grandson, Billy Clark.
Survivors include her children, Mildred Parker (Bobby), Paul Darden (Kathy), LaRhonda Townley (Ed), Cindy Hudson, and Terry Darden (Melony); daughter-in-law, Annette Darden; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; special niece, Melody Palmer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on July 23, 2019