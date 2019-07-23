Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery
Monroe, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Darden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Darden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Darden Obituary
Maxine Darden

West Monroe - Graveside Services for Maxine Darden, 95, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Marvin Wink officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.

Maxine Darden was born July 21, 1924 and passed away July 21, 2019. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church and she loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charner and Nina Scaife; her husband, Frank Darden; son, Billy Darden; and grandson, Billy Clark.

Survivors include her children, Mildred Parker (Bobby), Paul Darden (Kathy), LaRhonda Townley (Ed), Cindy Hudson, and Terry Darden (Melony); daughter-in-law, Annette Darden; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; special niece, Melody Palmer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now