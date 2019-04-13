Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291







Maxine Fleming Stover Obituary
Maxine Fleming Stover

West Monroe - Funeral services for Maxine Fleming Stover, 79, of West Monroe will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, April 14, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Officiating will be John R. Fleming. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Maxine was born January 30, 1940 in Goodwill, Louisiana and passed away April 11, 2019 in West Monroe. Maxine and husband of 58 years lived in Swartz for 41 years and then moved to Cheniere Lake in West Monroe where she resided until her passing. She was a member of West Ouachita Church of Christ. Maxine is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Billie Stover; parents; Oscar and Mary Bell Fleming; brothers, Alton Fleming, Robert Fleming and John Fleming; sisters, Fannie Mae Herring, Ruby Sanford, Mary Madden and Lois White.

Maxine is survived by her son, Billie Stover and wife Sheila; daughter, Mamie Stover Clark and husband Bill; adopted daughter, Sandra Prescott; 2 grandchildren, Amanda Myers and husband Brian and Justin Stover and wife Monica; 5 great-grandchildren; Cody Myers, Austin Myers, Peyton Myers, Ashton Stover, and Erin Stover; sister, Louise Benton; sisters-in-law, Sonja Bracey and husband Donald Bracey, Sylvia Stover; brother-in-law, Jackie Stover; numerous nieces and nephews, and a very special friend, Irene Painter; grand-dogs, Brute, Buffy, Katie and Drake; grand-cat, Sassy.

Pallbearers will be Cody Myers, Austin Myers, Brian Myers, Cole Bryan, Aaron Clark and Josh Madden.

Special thanks to James Tarkington, Brenda Burford and Sandy Harper for their visits and caring over the years.

Memorials may be made to Louisiana Cancer Foundation, 411 Calypso St. Monroe, LA or .

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

West Monroe
Published in The News Star on Apr. 13, 2019
