Services
Gill First National Funeral Home - Winnsboro
6637 Main St
Winnsboro, LA 71295
318-435-4565
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Pippins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Pippins


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Pippins Obituary
Maxine Pippins

Monroe - Private family graveside services were held for Mrs. Maxine Pippins, 82, of Monroe, LA on Monday, April 20, 2020 in Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, LA with Rev. Benton Moore and Rev. Hurby Hitt officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.

Maxine was born January 27, 1938 in Franklin Parish to the late Fellman Burlew and the late Sarah Winters Burlew and passed from this life on April 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Janet Pippins Ferrington.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, J. D. Pippins of Monroe, LA; sons Don Pippins and his wife Anita of Cincinnati, OH; David Pippins and wife Julie of Jacksonville, FL; and Jason Pippins and his wife Patrice of Baton Rouge, LA; her 13 grandchildren, Terrill Wells and Pam of Livingston, LA; Michael Wells of Jigger, LA; Christina Pippins of Sterlington, LA; Elizabeth Dewberry and her husband Nick of Thompson Station, TN; Zachery and Hannah Pippins of Franklin, TN; Nick Pippins, Alex Pippins and Ben Pippins all of Jacksonville, FL; Abigail Pippins of Jacksonville, FL and Karleigh Harrell of Ruston, LA; Jayce, Emma and Haley McKay of Baton Rouge, LA; 9 great grandchildren, Cliff, Caden, Conner and Hannah Wells of Livingston, LA; Cody and Hunter Wells of Jigger, LA; Randal and Camryn Montgomery of Sterlington, LA; Ava and Samuel Dewberry of Thompson Station, TN; one brother A.J. Burlew and his wife Elizabeth of Shreveport, LA; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Online registry/condolences at www.gillfirstnational.com

Gill First National Funeral Home

Winnsboro, LA
Published in The News Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -