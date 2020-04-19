|
|
Maxine Pippins
Monroe - Private family graveside services were held for Mrs. Maxine Pippins, 82, of Monroe, LA on Monday, April 20, 2020 in Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, LA with Rev. Benton Moore and Rev. Hurby Hitt officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Maxine was born January 27, 1938 in Franklin Parish to the late Fellman Burlew and the late Sarah Winters Burlew and passed from this life on April 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Janet Pippins Ferrington.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, J. D. Pippins of Monroe, LA; sons Don Pippins and his wife Anita of Cincinnati, OH; David Pippins and wife Julie of Jacksonville, FL; and Jason Pippins and his wife Patrice of Baton Rouge, LA; her 13 grandchildren, Terrill Wells and Pam of Livingston, LA; Michael Wells of Jigger, LA; Christina Pippins of Sterlington, LA; Elizabeth Dewberry and her husband Nick of Thompson Station, TN; Zachery and Hannah Pippins of Franklin, TN; Nick Pippins, Alex Pippins and Ben Pippins all of Jacksonville, FL; Abigail Pippins of Jacksonville, FL and Karleigh Harrell of Ruston, LA; Jayce, Emma and Haley McKay of Baton Rouge, LA; 9 great grandchildren, Cliff, Caden, Conner and Hannah Wells of Livingston, LA; Cody and Hunter Wells of Jigger, LA; Randal and Camryn Montgomery of Sterlington, LA; Ava and Samuel Dewberry of Thompson Station, TN; one brother A.J. Burlew and his wife Elizabeth of Shreveport, LA; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Online registry/condolences at www.gillfirstnational.com
Gill First National Funeral Home
Winnsboro, LA
Published in The News Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020