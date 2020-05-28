Melba Williamson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melba Williamson

Monroe - Melba Louise Williamson passed away peacefully May 27, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loved ones after a brief battle with cancer.

Born and raised in Plain Dealing, Louisiana, Melba graduated from Northwestern State University. She was a long time resident of Monroe, LA where she raised her family. Melba was a successful entrepreneur owning several retail businesses over the years including The Bridal Shop, The Other Half, and Perfect Papers. She enjoyed her most recent years before retirement as a partner in Rialto Antique Market in West Monroe.

Melba was a long time member of First West church where she attended Bible Study Fellowship. She enjoyed gardening, antiquing, playing bridge, and spending time with her family. She had many close enduring relationships and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Melba was preceded in death by her parents: C.A. and Bobbie Rodgers of Plain Dealing and her sister, Donna. She is survived by her sisters, Sue and Debbie; daughter, Kelle and husband, Dan; son, Todd and wife, Mandy; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her loving niece and nephews.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Bible Study Fellowship:

bsfinternational.org/support/give-to-bsf

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1200 Lamy Lane
Monroe, LA 71201
(318) 323-9611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved