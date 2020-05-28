Melba Williamson
Monroe - Melba Louise Williamson passed away peacefully May 27, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loved ones after a brief battle with cancer.
Born and raised in Plain Dealing, Louisiana, Melba graduated from Northwestern State University. She was a long time resident of Monroe, LA where she raised her family. Melba was a successful entrepreneur owning several retail businesses over the years including The Bridal Shop, The Other Half, and Perfect Papers. She enjoyed her most recent years before retirement as a partner in Rialto Antique Market in West Monroe.
Melba was a long time member of First West church where she attended Bible Study Fellowship. She enjoyed gardening, antiquing, playing bridge, and spending time with her family. She had many close enduring relationships and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Melba was preceded in death by her parents: C.A. and Bobbie Rodgers of Plain Dealing and her sister, Donna. She is survived by her sisters, Sue and Debbie; daughter, Kelle and husband, Dan; son, Todd and wife, Mandy; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her loving niece and nephews.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Bible Study Fellowship:
bsfinternational.org/support/give-to-bsf
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
