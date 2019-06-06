Services Kilpatrick Funeral Home 1321 N. 7th St West Monroe , LA 71291 (318) 323-9614 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kilpatrick Funeral Home 1321 N. 7th St West Monroe , LA 71291 View Map Graveside service 10:30 AM Hasley Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Merle Frantom Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Merle Frantom

West Monroe - Merle W. Frantom, much beloved wife and mother, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. Born on September 18, 1926 to B.F. and Elizabeth Womack, Mrs. Frantom grew up in Bienville Parish. She moved to West Monroe in 1945 where she met D.C. "Buddy" Frantom who was home on leave from the Navy. When he returned home after WWII in January 1946, they married and made their home in West Monroe, except for a short time in Vicksburg, Ms. Mrs. Frantom worked at South Central Bell before her marriage and then became a homemaker for the remainder of her life.



Mrs. Frantom was a faithful and active charter member of Highland Presbyterian Church for many years. In the 1990's she moved her membership back to her home church of First Baptist of West Monroe and our Daddy followed her and there they made their church life. Mrs. Frantom was very active in her Sunday School Class for many years until her health prevented participation.



Mrs. Frantom devoted her life to her husband and to her four children. She was the CEO of the Frantom household from the birth of her first child until the day she passed to the arms of Jesus. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 years, Buddy Frantom, her parents, and 6 brothers and sisters, including her twin sister, Marlene. She is survived by her children, San Juana (Sandy) Frantom, married to William B. "Bill" Edgar, Jr. of Shreveport, LA., Donald "Don" C. Frantom, Jr., married to Carolyn Smith Frantom of Calhoun, LA., Frank A. Frantom, married to Carlie DeLorme Frantom of Jacksonville, FL., and William E. Frantom, married to Teresa Gay Frantom of Alabaster, AL. Mrs. Frantom also has nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and one great grandchild to be born in September, along with a host of nephews and nieces, all who loved and cherished her.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Mrs.Frantom's nine grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. They are her legacy of a life well-lived.



Proverbs 31: 25-31 says "She is clothed in strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Give her the fruit of her hands, and let her works praise her in the gates.



The following is one of many passages found highlighted in our Dad's Bible and was a favorite of both of them. These are our parents and our Lord's words to us: John 14:1-4



"Let not your hearts be troubled; believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms; if it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And when I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. And you know the way where I am going" To my precious children, Take comfort ….always believe...you know this to be true, indeed......Mother



Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe.



A Family Graveside Service to be conducted by Chaplain Ricky Baker, who faithfully visited Mother every week, will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 am at Hasley Cemetery.



Mrs. Frantom's family would like to thank Louisiana Hospice for their kindness, care, and compassion for the past two years. In addition, we give special thanks to our "angels" for their loving care to our Mother: Chonita "Nita" Browhow, Sonya Browhow, and Nancy Perodeau. These three ladies not only cared for our Mother 24 hours a day, they took care of us, also, and have become our family.



Memorials may be made to the Ouachita Parish Breast Cancer " " , in Shreveport, Louisiana, or the .



