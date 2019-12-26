|
Michael A. "Mike" Davis
West Monroe - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mr. Michael A. "Mike" Davis, 65, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA with Rev. Joey Pepmiller officiating. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, LA.
Mr. Davis was born on November 29, 1954 and passed away on December 24, 2019. He retired from LP&L, and also from Graphic Packaging. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn Robinson Davis and Tommy Ray Davis.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Evelyn Gibson Davis; daughter, Jennifer George and husband, Buddy; son, Tommy Davis and wife, Dominque; sister, Susie Degelman and husband, Dave; brother, Jerry Davis and wife, Libby; grandchildren, Luke George, Madison George, Harper Kate Tomlinson-Davis, and Lachlan Tomlinson-Davis; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bert Poole, Jason Parks, Randy Smith, Tommy Davis, Buddy George, and Luke George.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until Service Time on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or to the Healthwell Foundation.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Heart of Hospice for the care received during his illness.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019