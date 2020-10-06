Michael Allan Lytle



Mangham - Michael Allan Lytle died October 6, 2020 in Monroe, Louisiana, after a short illness. He was born March 25, 1939, in Yellville, Arkansas, to Wallace Walker Lytle and Grace Byers Lytle. Mike was reared in Batesville, AR where he graduated from high school and he attended Hendrix College in Conway, AR.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Finister, and spouse, L.D. In 1971, Michael married Maggie Barmore in Mangham, LA, where they lived until her death in 2018.



He is survived by his sons; Michael Dwayne Lytle and spouse, Desiree; and Jeffrey Walker Lytle and spouse, Tina. He is also survived by four grandchildren and sisters; Joyce Ellen Munden and spouse Wallace Munden and Deborah Jane Stroud and spouse, Bob Stroud. He is also survived by five nieces and one nephew and a special niece of Maggie's, Martha Barmore McKay and husband, George McKay and family, Emily Meyers Lambert and husband, Robert, Ellie and Maggie Larkin Lambert, Anna Allyne Meyers, Ava Allyne Brakefield, and Hayden Lee Armstrong.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Little Creek Methodist Church Cemetery near Mangham under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.









