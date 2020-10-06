1/1
Michael Allan Lytle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Allan Lytle

Mangham - Michael Allan Lytle died October 6, 2020 in Monroe, Louisiana, after a short illness. He was born March 25, 1939, in Yellville, Arkansas, to Wallace Walker Lytle and Grace Byers Lytle. Mike was reared in Batesville, AR where he graduated from high school and he attended Hendrix College in Conway, AR.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Finister, and spouse, L.D. In 1971, Michael married Maggie Barmore in Mangham, LA, where they lived until her death in 2018.

He is survived by his sons; Michael Dwayne Lytle and spouse, Desiree; and Jeffrey Walker Lytle and spouse, Tina. He is also survived by four grandchildren and sisters; Joyce Ellen Munden and spouse Wallace Munden and Deborah Jane Stroud and spouse, Bob Stroud. He is also survived by five nieces and one nephew and a special niece of Maggie's, Martha Barmore McKay and husband, George McKay and family, Emily Meyers Lambert and husband, Robert, Ellie and Maggie Larkin Lambert, Anna Allyne Meyers, Ava Allyne Brakefield, and Hayden Lee Armstrong.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Little Creek Methodist Church Cemetery near Mangham under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc
603 Francis St
Rayville, LA 71269
(318) 728-4167
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved