Michael Edward Pohlman
Monroe, LA - Michael Edward Pohlman passed away on July 22, 2020, at the age of 55. He was born in Monroe to Edward and Kerstin Pohlman and was the oldest of their three children. He graduated from St. Frederick's High School. Michael married the love of his life and best friend Sharon Buck Pohlman on August 2, 1986. They were blessed with two children, Christian and Jacob. Michael had a successful career with his family's business at Pohlman and Wilbanks for over 35 years. He will be deeply missed by many who considered him a father, brother, son, husband, hard worker, loyal Saints fan, avid Mardi Gras reveler, crawfish boil master, disc golfer, hunter, fisherman, animal lover and friend to all. Michael was a world class man who left his mark on this world that will never be forgotten. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward. He leaves behind his wife, Sharon; daughter and son, Christian and Jacob; mother, Kerstin; sister, Karen; brother, John and many other extended family members.
Funeral services will be held at Jesus the Good Shepherd Church at 11:00AM Monday, July 27, 2020, with Rev. Mark Watson officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Sky's the Limit of Acadiana would be appreciated. (www.skysthelimitofacadiana.com
)
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com