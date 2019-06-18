|
Michel Shane Johnston
Monroe - Funeral services for Michael Shane Johnston, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Gill Teekell and Bro. Frank Sellers officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Shane Johnston announce that he went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2019, at the age of 46. Shane was born February 12, 1973, to Ellie and Mickey Van Johnston at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, LA. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with family and friends. Family was the most important to him. Shane was an outstanding son, husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed dearly and remembered for his generous, loving, hardworking and kind nature. He was an avid hunter, great cook, and Don't Forget it's 5:00 Somewhere!
Shane was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Eva and Merced Cavazos; and his paternal grandparents, Amy Floye and James Frank Johnston.
Survivors include his wife of six wonderful years, Tonya Renee Johnston; mother, Ellie Johnston; father, Mickey Van Johnston; daughter, Harley Johnston; son, Beckett Johnston; stepdaughters, Ashton Wiggins and fiancé Jordan Stephenson, and Anna Parker; stepson, Aaron Parker; grandchildren, Leighton and Lylah Stephenson; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; mother-in-law, Karen Navarro; and loving friend, Beth Hinton.
Pallbearers will be Jimmie Boyd, Johnny Teekell, Scott Winn, Brian Cannon, Chris McKinley, and Chad Navarro. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Duchesne and Beckett Johnston.
Memorials may be made to or the .
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on June 18, 2019