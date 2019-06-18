Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Michel Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michel Shane Johnston


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michel Shane Johnston Obituary
Michel Shane Johnston

Monroe - Funeral services for Michael Shane Johnston, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Gill Teekell and Bro. Frank Sellers officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Shane Johnston announce that he went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2019, at the age of 46. Shane was born February 12, 1973, to Ellie and Mickey Van Johnston at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, LA. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with family and friends. Family was the most important to him. Shane was an outstanding son, husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed dearly and remembered for his generous, loving, hardworking and kind nature. He was an avid hunter, great cook, and Don't Forget it's 5:00 Somewhere!

Shane was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Eva and Merced Cavazos; and his paternal grandparents, Amy Floye and James Frank Johnston.

Survivors include his wife of six wonderful years, Tonya Renee Johnston; mother, Ellie Johnston; father, Mickey Van Johnston; daughter, Harley Johnston; son, Beckett Johnston; stepdaughters, Ashton Wiggins and fiancé Jordan Stephenson, and Anna Parker; stepson, Aaron Parker; grandchildren, Leighton and Lylah Stephenson; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; mother-in-law, Karen Navarro; and loving friend, Beth Hinton.

Pallbearers will be Jimmie Boyd, Johnny Teekell, Scott Winn, Brian Cannon, Chris McKinley, and Chad Navarro. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Duchesne and Beckett Johnston.

Memorials may be made to or the .

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now