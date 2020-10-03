Mildred Parnell Spurlock



Choudrant - Mildred Parnell Spurlock, 99, of Choudrant, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held.



Mildred was born on February 21, 1921, to Dora Tingle Parnell and George Parnell. On August 14, 1941, she married William Thad Spurlock. She was a devoted wife to Thad for 72 years until his death in 2013. She was a member of Alabama Presbyterian Church, Sibley, Louisiana.



Mildred is survived by her daughter, Jan Spurlock Delony and husband, Lamar; two grandchildren, Amy Woodburn Brooks and husband, Phillip, and Brian Woodburn; five great-grandchildren, Tyler Woodburn and wife, Candace, Hannah Woodburn, Lauryn Brooks, Ashlyn Brooks, Anna Grace Brooks; three great-great-grandchildren, Mya, Kamden, and Piper; many other cherished family and friends.



Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ West Monroe









