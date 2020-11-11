Mildred Reeves



Mildred Roberson Reeves, formerly of Monroe, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after enjoying 90 full years of life and memories. She transitioned peacefully at Mansfield Medical Center with her daughter and son-in-law at her bedside.



Mildred was born on August 26, 1930 to proud parents, Sammie Roberson, Sr. and Ruby Banks Roberson (West) in Webster Parish, Louisiana. Mildred was also educated in Webster Parish and crowned "Miss Webster" during her senior year of high school. She then enrolled in Grambling College (Grambling State University) and joined Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. While at Grambling, Mildred fell in love with a strikingly handsome football player and Korean War veteran, Henry "Captain" Reeves, of Minden, Louisiana. After receiving her Bachelor of Science degree, Mildred delayed marriage to fulfill a personal vow to "work for my mother one year." Mildred attributed being abundantly blessed to this sacrifice. Mildred and Henry married and eventually made Monroe their home.



Having accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age, Mildred made finding a church home a priority as an adult. She and Henry joined Zion Traveler Baptist Church where they remained faithful members until relocating to Texas in 2008. Over the years, Mildred served in several roles such a Matron and Assistant Sunday School teacher. She was a mainstay in the renowned Chancel Choir and had the privilege to serve as chair for various committees and programs.



After graduation, Mildred became an Agent, and later a Parish Chairman, for LSU AgCenter, Louisiana Cooperative Extension Services. She was appointed as EEO Counselor for the North Louisiana Extension Service staff. For 34 years, she worked with 4-H clubs, adult groups, and entire families in Concordia, Caldwell, and Ouachita parishes. Mildred received local, state, and national honors for her innovative contributions. However, Mildred stated that she valued most the recognition given to her by her peers. After retirement from LSU, Mildred worked one additional year for the Department of Social Services as a recruiter for Adoption and Foster Care in Ouachita and surrounding parishes.



Mildred was a master seamstress and created many pieces of hand-embroidered artwork using Kenyan batiks. She was sought after for her "punch bowl cake" creations. She enjoyed traveling across the United States and abroad.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lillie Roberson Deorosan; and her brothers, Sammie Roberson, Jr., Leroy Roberson, Harry Banks, and Dr. John West, Jr. She was married to Henry Reeves, a retired Assistant Principal, for 58 wonderful years until his death in 2014. Mildred was re-united with Henry in a committal service at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. All final arrangements were conducted under the auspices of Skyvue Funeral Home of Mansfield, Texas.



Mrs. Reeves is survived by her daughter, Henree' Reeves Morehead (Kevin) of Mansfield, Texas and two granddaughters, Deja Raquel and Chamberlyn Chanel of Mansfield, Texas.



She will be missed by her sister-in-law, Ellen West of Palm Coast, Florida; several beloved cousins; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.









