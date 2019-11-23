Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Miles T. Miller

Miles T. Miller Obituary
Miles T. Miller

West Monroe - Funeral Services for Miles T. Miller, 85, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Kevin Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Tuesday.

Mr. Miller was born December 5, 1933, and passed away November 22, 2019. He was retired from the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Miller also worked in maintenance at the State Office Building and for the Ouachita Parish School Board. He loved woodworking, gardening and traveling, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Miller; son, Miles Thomas Miller, Jr.; and three brothers, John Davis Miller, Floyd Miller and Robert Miller.

Survivors include his daughter, Janet Miller Gibson and husband Kevin; granddaughters, Molly Gibson and Anna-Grace Gibson; sisters, Viola Nugent and Phoebe Detor; brother, James Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Miller's nephews will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the ladies at the West Monroe Guest House for taking such good care of Mr. Miller and being there to love him.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
