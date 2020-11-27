1/1
Rev. Milton H. Lenard
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Rev. Milton H. Lenard, 97, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, November 29, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe with Clyde Walker, Clint Walker, and Dusty Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Luna Assembly of God Church Cemetery in West Monroe, LA.

Milton H. Lenard was born October 21, 1923, to parents Ransom and Jessie Lenard and passed away November 26, 2020, at his home in West Monroe with his family by his side. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during WWII. Later in life, he worked and retired from Riverwood International. Rev. Lenard also served as Pastor at Brownville Assembly of God Church for 58 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved his farm and his firewood pile. But his greatest love was the Lord and his family.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Glady K. Lenard; son, Richard Lenard; grandson, Ronnie Lenard; and his four siblings.

Survivors include his daughters, Ann Holmes and husband Michael, Sue Walker and husband Clyde, Joleen Martin and husband Jerry, and Becky Stover and husband Harvey; son, Phillip Lenard and wife Tracie; daughter-in-law, Diane Lenard Gaines; sister, Joyce Booth; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.

Pallbearers will be Clint Walker, Dusty Walker, Jeremy Martin, Justin Martin, Jason Lenard, Brian Lenard, and Scotty Dunn.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and aides at Louisiana Hospice Care and especially his nurse Natalie Ward.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
