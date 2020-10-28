1/1
Minnie Booth
Minnie Booth

Eros - Funeral services for Minnie Booth, 91, of Eros, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Bro. Jim Green, Bro. Rick Crandell and Bro. James Gardner officiating. Interment will follow at Luna Assembly of God Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Mrs. Booth was born December 24, 1928 in West Monroe and passed away October 28, 2020 in Eros, LA. She was a member of Cross of Christ Church. Mrs. Booth was preceded in death by her parents, Morgan and Martha Robert; husband, R J Booth; son Bruce Booth; brothers David Robert, M C Robert, Elice Robert and Augustine Robert; sisters Frances Duncan, Ernie Dillard, Lucille Bolin and Emma Robert.

Mrs. Booth is survived by her daughters Shirley Salsbury (Carl), Brenda Sweet (Steven) and Peggy Stuckey (Earl); 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren; special friends Gertrude Rikard and Lula Day.

Pallbearers will be Keith Lenard, Thad Booth, Colt Ponder, Brian Lenard, Dillon Lenard and Michael Ponder.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Booth, Eric Sweet and Tyler Garrison.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
