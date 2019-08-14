Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA
Minnie Cummings "Voe" Mann


1938 - 2019
Minnie Cummings "Voe" Mann Obituary
Minnie "Voe" Cummings Mann

West Monroe -

Funeral services for Minnie "Voe" Cummings Mann will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Rev. Purvis Rodriquez and Rev. C. Morgan McCallister will officiate. Interment will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery, West Monroe. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Minnie was born November 18, 1938 in Monroe, LA and passed away August 12, 2019 in West Monroe. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Minnie Cummings; husband, James Elton Mann; son, James Rodney Mann; sisters, Doris Sutton and Frances Fuller.

Minnie is survived by her sons, Stuart Mann and wife Jamie, and Jim Mann; daughter, Carmen Cardin and husband Bruce; grandchildren, David Mann, Laney Mann, Kaylee Mann, Graham Mann, Ava Mann, Philip Cardin, Luke Cardin, Sarah Cardin, Hannah Mann, Tyler Mann, Patrick Ruckmich; great-grandchildren, Eris Cardin, Meriel Cardin, Hollis Cardin, Simeon Cardin, Calla Cardin; and best friend, Dorothy Hargrove.

Pallbearers will be Darren Fuller, David Mann, Al Sutton, Stanley Sutton, Steve Sutton and Bruce Cardin. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Sutton, Graham Mann and Arnold Thornton.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star on Aug. 14, 2019
