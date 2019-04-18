|
Mona Fay Meredith
Monroe - Funeral services for Mona Fay Meredith, 80, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, April 18, 2019, at North Monroe Baptist Church in the chapel with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. Visitation will be 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM Thursday at the church.
Mona was born December 6, 1938, in Winnsboro, LA, and passed away April 16, 2019, at Avalon Place.
Mona was an elementary teacher, and she taught at Jack Hayes Elementary School for 25 years. She was a member of North Monroe Baptist Church. Her husband Walter owned Space Planner Architects and Mona helped her husband in running the business.
Mona was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Hugh McClure; and her mother, Esther McClure Hilbun.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Walter D. Meredith; son, Robert W. Meredith II; daughters, Mona Renee Meredith; granddaughters, Sarah L. Meredith and Meredith Kate Meredith; grandson, Reagan W. Meredith and wife Natalie Meredith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Monroe Baptist Church.
Published in The News Star on Apr. 18, 2019