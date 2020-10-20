Monia Joyner
Mangham - Graveside memorial services for Mrs. Monia Joyner of Mangham will be 11:00AM Thursday October 22, 2020 at Lone Cherry Baptist Cemetery near Mangham with Rev. Doyle Adams officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville.
Mrs. Joyner was born October 19, 1917 in Elton, LA and passed from this life on October 17, 2020 in Shreveport, LA at the age of 102.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Lee Roy Joyner, Sr.; her parents, Olide Rachal and Mary Rachal Badon; her children, James Keith Joyner, Joe Edwin Joyner, Dr. Lee Roy Joyner, Jr., and Joy Camp; her grandson, Jon Tyran Camp; and her siblings, Cora Kelly Ward, Maurice Badon, Calvin Badon, Jessica Balovich and Vivian Green.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mary Margaret Barclift of Mangham; one brother, Houston Mannie Badon and wife, Joan of Lafayette; ten grandchildren, Lori Harris and husband, John, Joe Edwin Joyner Jr. and wife, Denise, Jan Wright, Joy Carol Mayhugh and wife, Kathryn, Timothy Justin Joyner, Juliene Nicole Joyner, Madeline Claire Joyner, Nicolas Barclift, Joffry Lee Camp and wife, Julia, Margette Reid and husband Michael; also survived by nine great-grandchildren, fifteen great great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.
