1/1
Monia Joyner
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monia Joyner

Mangham - Graveside memorial services for Mrs. Monia Joyner of Mangham will be 11:00AM Thursday October 22, 2020 at Lone Cherry Baptist Cemetery near Mangham with Rev. Doyle Adams officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville.

Mrs. Joyner was born October 19, 1917 in Elton, LA and passed from this life on October 17, 2020 in Shreveport, LA at the age of 102.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Lee Roy Joyner, Sr.; her parents, Olide Rachal and Mary Rachal Badon; her children, James Keith Joyner, Joe Edwin Joyner, Dr. Lee Roy Joyner, Jr., and Joy Camp; her grandson, Jon Tyran Camp; and her siblings, Cora Kelly Ward, Maurice Badon, Calvin Badon, Jessica Balovich and Vivian Green.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mary Margaret Barclift of Mangham; one brother, Houston Mannie Badon and wife, Joan of Lafayette; ten grandchildren, Lori Harris and husband, John, Joe Edwin Joyner Jr. and wife, Denise, Jan Wright, Joy Carol Mayhugh and wife, Kathryn, Timothy Justin Joyner, Juliene Nicole Joyner, Madeline Claire Joyner, Nicolas Barclift, Joffry Lee Camp and wife, Julia, Margette Reid and husband Michael; also survived by nine great-grandchildren, fifteen great great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.

Online guestbook/condolences www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Rayville, LA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
507 Foster St
Rayville, LA 71269
(318) 728-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 19, 2020

My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved