Services
Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler
7525 Old Jacksonville Highway
Tyler, TX 75703
(903) 581-2008
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Stewart Family Funeral Home
7525 Old Jacksonville Highway
Tyler, TX
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Stewart Family Funeral Home
7525 Old Jacksonville Highway
Tyler, TX
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
DFW National Cemetery
Dallas, TX
Murray Washam


1933 - 2019
Murray Washam Obituary
Murray Washam

Flint, TX - Murray Washam went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after suffering a short illness. Murray was born February 4, 1933 at his family home in

Transylvania, LA to the late John and Myrtle Washam. He was a current resident of Flint, TX having formerly lived in Newellton, LA and Tallulah, LA. He was an army veteran of the Korean War and a deacon at Flint Baptist Church. He would tell you today that his great loves were God, family, and music. He loved singing in his church choir and actively led the church men's group until his death. His children remember the many times that he would sing and play his guitar at home. His lifetime occupation was employed at a feed and seed store and later as owner of his hardware/tire store.

Services for Murray Washam, 86, are scheduled for Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler, TX with Rev. Park Robertson officiating. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, TX. Visitation will be Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler, TX.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Blanche Washam; his parents - John and Myrtle Washam; one brother - Don Washam. Survivors are his 3 children, which he wrote, were the loves of his life: Vickie Washam Coleman and husband, Mike; Barry Washam and wife, Julie; Dianna Gittleson and husband, Scott. Two sisters - Annie Ruth Beck and Patsy Muirhead; one brother - Darrell Washam. He had 7 grandchildren, David Morris, Jennifer Coleman Whitten, Allison Washam Cooley, Carrie Moore, Nicholas Washam, Karis Gittleson, Caleb Gittleson, and 18 great-grandchildren, whom he loved with all his heart.

Pallbearers will be Dan Cowart, Gerald McVay, Jullian Shaddox, Chris Ellis, Jon Shepherd and Danny Birdsong. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Flint Baptist Church.
Published in The News Star on Aug. 11, 2019
