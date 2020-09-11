Mrs. Mutsuko "Butch" O'Banion
Fairfield, CT - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Mutsuko "Butch" O'Banion, 85, of Fairfield, CT (formerly of West Monroe LA), will be held at 10:00AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe with Dr. Jim Wolfe officiating. Interment will follow in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, LA under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mrs. O'Banion was born on December 7, 1934 in Yokosuka, Japan and passed away on September 5, 2020 at her family home in Fairfield, CT.
Mrs. O'Banion worked as an English/Japanese interpreter at the U.S. Navy base located in Yokosuka. She arrived in the U.S. in 1957 and settled into her new life in West Monroe, LA to raise her family. Mrs. O'Banion and her husband Guy established O'Banion Recreation in West Monroe, LA, and Campus Recreation in Monroe, LA. Upon Guy's passing in 2001, Mrs. O'Banion assumed responsibility of operation and management of both pool halls. She continued her husband's legacy of helping beloved patrons (their 'pool hall kids') learn to live a better life.
Mrs. O'Banion was an avid golfer and could often be found on a local course with friends perfecting her game. The highlights of her favorite hobby being the occasional hole in one. She took great pride in her grandsons growing golf skills and enjoyed the details of each outing as the boys sat and retold their day's game.
Mrs. O'Banion was a devoted member of Ridge Avenue Baptist Church in West Monroe.
Mrs. O'Banion is preceded in death by her husband Guy O'Banion.
Survivors include daughter, Charlotte O'Banion and husband, Scott Hetznecker of Fairfield, CT; and grandchildren, Jonathan, and Jordan Michaels, also of Fairfield, CT.
Pallbearers will be Scott Hetznecker, Jonathan Michaels, Jordan Michaels, Wayne Duke, Mike Young and Wayne Stratton.
Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until service time on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Cancer Research Institute.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA