Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home
2 Crothers Dr
Tallulah, LA 71282
(318) 574-4152
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home
2 Crothers Dr
Tallulah, LA 71282
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home
2 Crothers Dr
Tallulah, LA 71282
1926 - 2019
Myrtis Bishop Obituary
Myrtis Bishop

Tallulah - Myrtis Odell Bishop passed away February 21, 2019 in Missouri City, Texas. She was born June 8, 1926, the sixth child of seven to John Henry and Eva Mae McCoy Williams from the Monticello community in East Carroll Parish, Louisiana.

"Nanny" is survived by her husband of 75 years, Luther Atkins Bishop; sons, Luther Allen Bishop and wife, Dixie of Russellville, Alabama and Henry William Bishop and wife, Donna of Shreveport, Louisiana, and daughter, Judy Kaye Storey and husband, Lum of Missouri City, Texas; grandchildren, Luther Allen Bishop, Jr. and wife, Debbie, Nathalie Julia Storey, Tiffaney Bishop Stubblefield and husband, Ben, Eva Elizabeth Storey, Ruth Anne Bishop and Hannah Kaye Bishop; great grandchildren, Joshua Bishop, Reed Stubblefield, Griffin Stubblefield, Elizabeth Bishop, Logan Stubblefield and James Wyble; sister, Jean Hines of Monroe, Louisiana; sister-in-law, Nettie Lou Kyte of Tyler, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Bishop served as Registrar of Voters for Madison Parish for 24 years, from 1967 to 1991 and was a member of Parkview Baptist Church in Tallulah.

Mrs. Bishop had resided at Autumn Leaves of Riverstone in Missouri City, Texas for the past six years with her husband. The family wishes to thank the staff of Autumn Leaves for the love and care our Nanny received. We are especially grateful to James Darden, nurse with Seasons Hospice, for his care of Nanny and continued care of Pa.

Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah, Louisiana, with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Epps Cemetery in Epps, Louisiana.
Published in The News Star on Feb. 26, 2019
